John Hynes of Minnesota Wild to coach U.S. men’s national team at world championships in Czechia
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — John Hynes of the Minnesota Wild has been named the coach of the 2024 U.S. men’s national team for next month’s IIHF men’s world championship in Czechia. USA Hockey announced the appointment on Friday for the event that will take place from May 10-26 and be held in Prague and Ostrava. Hynes finished his first season as coach of the Wild this week, missing the NHL playoffs. The 49-year-old has also been a head coach for the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils and for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.