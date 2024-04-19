Dominican prosecutors arrest soldier accused of raping a 14-year-old

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican authorities have ordered the arrest of a Dominican soldier accused of raping a 14-year-old Haitian girl while searching for immigrants in the country illegally near the upscale resort town of Punta Cana. The soldier, identified as Paulino de la Cruz, is one of 15 members of the Dominican Air Force who accompanied immigration inspectors searching for immigrants while they were sleeping. The incident took place while the minor’s mother — who filed the complaint — was not at home. If found guilty of rape, the soldier could be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison.

