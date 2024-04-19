California court to weigh in on fight over transgender ballot measure proposal language

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California court will hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit alleging the state attorney general misled the public in a title and summary he released for a proposed ballot measure that would require school staff to notify parents if their child asks to change gender identification at schools. Proponents of the measure say Attorney General Rob Bonta demonstrated bias in the language he released. They say this has hurt their ability to collect enough signatures to qualify the measure for the November ballot. The dispute highlights the state’s impact on the ballot initiative process.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

