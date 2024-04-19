Skip to Content
At playoff time, NHL teams march to the beat of their goaltenders and count on them to save the day

By
Published 1:18 PM

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — This time of year teams march to the beat of their goaltenders. They want them laser-focused, full of confidence and ready to save the day. There are quite a few teams going into the postseason with big decisions in net. That includes Boston, which could split the goaltending duties, and the Colorado Avalanche, where Georgiev led the league in wins but also surrendered the most goals. Not every team has a Connor Hellebuyck in net. The Winnipeg goaltender is a favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best at turning back shots.

Associated Press

