3 Northern California law enforcement officers charged in death of man held facedown on the ground

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three Northern California law enforcement officers have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who was pinned facedown during a 2021 incident that drew comparisons to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The charges were announced Thursday by the Alameda County district attorney. They mark a reversal of a decision by a previous district attorney who cleared the officers. The officers confronted 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez after receiving 911 calls that said he appeared disoriented or drunk. He resisted being handcuffed and the officers pinned him to the ground before he became unconscious. Defense attorneys say the charges are politically motivated because the district attorney is facing a recall.

