Westchester film and TV production had 2023 economic impact of $622M

White Plains, NY (westfaironline.com) — A Westchester County report on the economic impact of film and TV production in the county has determined that in 2023 the industry had an economic impact of $622.4 million. The industry supported 2,053 jobs accounting for $198.2 million in wages in Westchester during the year. The production activity generated $1.9 million in sales tax, $950,000 in lodging-related revenue and over $1 million in permit and property rental fees in 2023, according to the county. Those numbers were recorded despite the impact of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, which shut down most production between July and early November. It came n the heels of a strike by the writers’ union that also affected film and TV production.

For the two years 2022 and 2023, the economic activity from film and TV production totaled $2 billion with 6,796 jobs and $656 million in wages reported during those two years. According to the county, productions filming in Westchester in 2022 and 2023 included: “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+); “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS); “Feud: Capote vs. The Swan” (FX, Hulu); “The Gilded Age” (HBO); “The Girls on the Bus” (HBO); “Leave the World Behind” (Netflix); “Life and Beth” (Hulu); “Maestro” (Netflix); “Poker Face” (Peacock); “Succession” (HBO); “Severance” (Apple TV+); and “The White House Plumbers” (HBO). “Westchester is a top-tier destination for film production thanks to our diverse locations, film-friendly communities and a skilled and supportive network of people and businesses,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “This report underscores the film industry’s vital role in driving our local economy, creating jobs and boosting tourism. Film, television, and commercial production provides thousands of jobs for our residents, boosts local businesses and puts our stunning scenery on the global map.” The county’s film office provides location guidance for production companies seeking to shoot in Westchester, offers site visits, and facilitates the process of obtaining permits for filming when required by various municipalities.

