US committee releases sealed Brazil court orders to Musk’s X, shedding light on account suspensions

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A U.S. congressional committee has released confidential Brazilian court orders to suspend accounts on the social media platform X. The orders, disclosed late Wednesday, offer a glimpse into decisions that have spurred complaints of alleged censorship and suppression of free-speech from the company — and its billionaire owner, Elon Musk. The tech mogul, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, had vowed to publish de Moraes’ orders, which he equated to censorship. His crusade has been cheered on by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who allege they are being targeted by political persecution, and have found common cause with their ideological allies in the U.S.

