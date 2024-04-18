Teen accused of targeting woman who found him standing in her Lebanon bedroom

By Caleb Wethington

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — Update: A teen was arrested in connection to a burglary in a Lebanon subdivision over the week Tuesday night, according to Lebanon police.

Police said 18-year-old Jonathan S. Drury was taken into custody after a Lebanon resident woke up and allegedly found him standing in their bedroom on April 13.

Drury is facing charges of aggravated burglary, attempted rape and simple assault.

Police responded to the incident in the Spence Creek subdivision to find the victim who said she was awakened by the teen standing in her room. Following a large police response, officers searched the area and were able to obtain security footage from neighbors.

During its investigation, LPD was able to identify the 18-year-old as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident at his home.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and not random.

“We are thankful for the cooperation our agency received from the neighborhood in reference to this incident. I am equally as thankful for the dedication by LPD members who were determined to bring this suspect’s victimization to an end. We hope that our community can understand that, while we wish to be as transparent as possible and make timely release of information, sometimes we are restricted by the release of some information that may jeopardize our investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim of this incident.”

