Police arrest protesters at Columbia University who had set up pro-Palestinian encampment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police have removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University on and arrested dozens of people. Several students involved in the protest said they were also suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including Isra Hirsi, who is the daughter of Minnesota Democrat and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. Police did not immediately identify those taken into custody or say how many arrests were made. Omar was present at a congressional hearing Wednesday and had questioned Columbia president Nemat Shafik about the school’s targeting of pro-Palestinian protesters. The students had been protesting on campus since early Wednesday, demanding the school divest from companies they claim profit from Israeli military action in Gaza.

