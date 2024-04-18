Nigeria’s army rescues a woman abducted from Chibok as a schoolgirl, and her 3 children

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s army says soldiers rescued a pregnant woman who was abducted by extremists a decade ago while she was a schoolgirl in the village of Chibok. Her three children were also rescued. The army said Thursday that Lydia Simon was rescued by Nigerian troops in the Gwoza council area of Borno state. That’s where the 15-year insurgency by Islamic extremists is concentrated. Her age wasn’t immediately released by authorities. But she is most likely in her 20s. The statement was accompanied by a picture of Simon and her children who appear to be between the ages of 2 and 4. She has yet to be reunited with her family. Simon was among 276 girls seized from their school in Chibok in April 2014.

