Nevada Supreme Court rulings hand setbacks to gun-right defenders and anti-abortion activists

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court has handed setbacks to gun-right defenders and anti-abortion activists in two new rulings. Nevada’s Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on ghost guns Thursday, overturning a lower court’s ruling that had sided with a gun manufacturer’s argument the 2021 law regulating firearm parts with no serial numbers was unconstitutionally vague. The high court said in a unanimous decision Thursday the law’s language passes legal muster. Abortion rights advocates cheered the other ruling in a fight over a voter petition on reproductive health care. But they’ve since replaced it with another petition they’re confident will qualify for the November ballot focused specifically on abortion rights.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.