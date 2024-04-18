Nancy Pelosi memoir, ‘The Art of Power,’ will reflect on her career in public life

NEW YORK (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has completed a book about her years in public life. The memoir ranges from legislation she helped enact to such traumatizing moments as the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol and the assault at her San Francisco home that left her husband with a fractured skull. Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Pelosi’s “The Art of Power” will be released Aug. 6. Pelosi, the first woman to become House Speaker, says in a statement that: “People always ask me how I did what I did in the House.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.