Musicians pay tribute to Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts after death at 80

Fellow musicians are paying tribute to Allman Brothers guitarist, singer and songwriter Dickey Betts after his death at 80. The band says Betts was passionate about everything from music to fishing to golf and he excelled at whatever captured his attention. Guitarist Joe Bonamassa says that seeing Betts in concert made him want a Les Paul guitar. Berry Duane Oakley, the son of Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley, credits Betts for believing in him, taking him on the road and teaching him what his late father meant to the band.

