Man charged in shooting of 5 men following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar

DETROIT (AP) — A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a shooting that wounded five people in what police say was a dispute over a parking space outside a blues club. Damond Hunter faces five counts of assault with intent to murder and other charges. He was arraigned Saturday following his arrest April 10 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Bond was set at $5 million. Police say an argument started about 2:45 a.m. on March 29 outside the westside Detroit club and had become physical when one man involved pulled a gun from a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd. Five men were struck. Police said it appears only one of the victims was involved in the fight.

