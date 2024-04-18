Jason Kelce lost Eagles Super Bowl ring in pool of chili
By WPVI Staff
CINCINNATI (WPVI) — Philadelphia Eagles fans know Jason Kelce commits to everything he does, but this time it cost him a Super Bowl ring.
Kelce admitted on his podcast with brother, Travis, that he lost his bling in a pool of chili.
It was one of the zany stunts the brothers organized for the crowd at a live event in Cincinnati last week.
Despite using a metal detector, no one could locate the ring.
Kelce said he suspects it is probably in a landfill by now.
He has filed an insurance claim but it is unclear if that means he could get another ring made.
