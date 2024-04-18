Florida will open schools to volunteer chaplains

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school districts will soon have the option of allowing volunteer chaplains in as student counselors. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday letting school districts create chaplain programs as of July 1. The governor dismissed critics who say religion shouldn’t be mixed with public education. The only requirements for a chaplain to participate in a school program would be to pass a background check and have their name and religious affiliation listed on the school website. Students would need parental permission to work with the clergy. Opponents say untrained religious advisors could give bad advice to students and some students might feel ostracized if they’re non-Christian in a Christian majority district.

