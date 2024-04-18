A former Maldives president is freed after a high court throws out his 11-year sentence
MALE, Maldives (AP) — A court in the Maldives has thrown out former President Abdulla Yameen’s 11-year prison sentence on money laundering and bribery and ordered a retrial. The ruling on Thursday was broadcast on the court’s YouTube channel. Yameen’s release comes two days ahead of parliamentary elections in this Indian Ocean archipelago nation, known as an exclusive tourist destination. The development is seen as a potential boost to President Mohamed Muizzu’s party, which is seeking to secure a majority in the 87-member Parliament. The High Court ruled on Yameen’s appeal and said his 2022 trial before the Criminal Court was unfair and released him. No date has been scheduled for the retrial.