USA Basketball announces its men’s team for the Paris Olympics

LeBron James is going back to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years. Stephen Curry is headed to the games for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eyes on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball announced the Olympic men’s team on Wednesday. James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard have all accepted invitations to be on the Olympic roster. Durant is seeking to be the first men’s player ever with four gold medals.

