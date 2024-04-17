US probe of Hondas that can activate emergency braking for no reason moves closer to a recall

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. government investigation into unexpected automatic braking involving nearly 3 million Hondas is a step closer to a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has upgraded a probe opened in February of 2022 to an engineering analysis. The agency received 1,294 complaints about the problem, mainly from consumers and through the company. The complaints allege that the automatic emergency braking system can brake the vehicles with nothing in their path, increasing the risk of a crash. The agency said it has 47 reports of crashes and 112 reports of injuries. The investigation covers two of Honda’s top-selling models, the 2017 through 2022 CR-V and the 2018 through 2022 Accord. Honda said it will continue to cooperate with the probe.

