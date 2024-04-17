Tsunami alert after a volcano in Indonesia has several big eruptions and thousands are told to leave

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have issued a tsunami alert after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials have ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area. The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours. That’s according to Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation. Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people and has 120 active volcanoes. It’s prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

