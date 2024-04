PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain. The move was made prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryant had missed the last three games after crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The move was retroactive to April 14.

