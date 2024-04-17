SPD: Man accidentally kills himself after tripping with loaded gun
By Web staff
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police say the death of a man early Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Kemper Street, which is in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, was accidental.
Police said the man was walking and carrying a gun then tripped and fell, causing the gun to discharge and strike him. The man died at the scene
At least a dozen SPD units responded to the scene.
