Report of gunshot prompts lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota

Published 2:25 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Security officers are conducting a door-to-door sweep at a North Dakota Air Force base after a report of a gunshot prompted a lockdown. The Grand Forks Air Force Base says in a social media post on Wednesday that security at the base received a report of a single gunshot near the medical clinic and base exchange at around 1 p.m. The statement says the lockdown was ordered “out of an abundance of caution.” By mid-afternoon, no injuries were reported and the sweep was ongoing. There was no immediate response to emails or phone calls to the base’s public affairs office.

Associated Press

