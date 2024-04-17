Police: Man arrested in Miami Beach for armed burglary and assault following confrontation with city commissioner

By JESSICA HOLLY, GAIL LEVY, DANNIELLE GARCIA

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A 35-year-old man faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm and armed burglary, following an incident involving Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine.

According to the arrest report, on Thursday, 35-year-old Christopher Pitre was caught on surveillance video unlawfully entering a secured garage at 650 West Ave., where he entered the vehicle of Commissioner Magazine and rifled through its contents.

When discovered by Commissioner Magazine, Pitre fled the scene, pointing a gun at Magazine before escaping on a distinctive black and gold stand-up scooter, the arrest report states.

“And he turns, already has a gun pulled, pointing it right at my chest,” Magazine told 7News in an exclusive interview. “I stay looking at him, clearly positioning that I’m no longer following him, I’m not going to, and he can just go on his way.”

After a city-wide search, Pitre was apprehended on Monday by a Miami Beach officer, who said he observed him riding the same scooter on Meridian Ave.

Police said Pitre was found in possession of a loaded Ruger .380 equipped with a laser sight.

Pitre, a convicted felon with prior felony convictions in Texas and Alabama, reportedly confessed to the crimes during police interrogation.

Officials said Pitre has also been linked to a crime captured on video at the Maison Grande Condominium. This is Pitre’s first arrest in South Florida.

Magazine reacted to Pitre’s arrest.

“This was 100% the suspect that I saw in the car, and then in turn pulled a firearm on me. I cannot thank the men and women of our police department enough,” said Magazine.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

“Sir, you have 10 cases of burglaries and grand theft,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Miami Beach Police said Pitre’s arrest ends a weeks-long crime spree as the crimes ran from March to April.

“When detectives began to piece together the puzzle, and sort through different video footage from other cases, we were able to link multiple investigations,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Chris Bess.

Pitre remains behind bars without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.