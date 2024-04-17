Oklahoma man arrested after authorities say he threw a pipe bomb at Satanic Temple in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested after authorities accused him of throwing a pipe bomb at the headquarters of a group in Salem, Massachusetts, called The Satanic Temple. The group says on its website that it campaigns for secularism and individual liberties and that its members don’t actually worship Satan. Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, of Perkins, Oklahoma, has been charged with using an explosive to damage a building following an attack last week on the headquarters, which is also used as an art gallery. Palmer could not be reached on Wednesday, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts says they don’t yet have the name of any lawyer representing him.

