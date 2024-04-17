OJ Simpson has been cremated, estate attorney in Las Vegas says. No public memorial is planned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas says the former football star and celebrity criminal defendant has been cremated. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Simpson’s remains will be given to his four surviving adult children and no public memorial is scheduled. Simpson died April 10 after being diagnosed last year with prostate cancer. Simpson was famously acquitted of criminal charges in 1996 following the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in Los Angeles two years earlier. He was later found liable for the deaths. LaVergne acknowledged Simpson died without paying the bulk of a $33.5 million judgment awarded to the Brown and Goldman families in the civil case.

