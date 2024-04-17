North Carolina University system considers policy change that could cut diversity staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diversity, equity and inclusion staff members’ jobs in North Carolina’s public university system could be at risk. The University of North Carolina Board of Governors committee is planning to vote Wednesday on whether to repeal a DEI policy adopted in 2019. The policy would likely be voted on by the full board at its next meeting in May if the committee votes to revoke. The existing policy outlines the roles of DEI officers across the university system, and the proposed replacement policy does not mention those staff positions. Any repeal of DEI policy would follow the lead of other institutions that have removed their DEI offices, such as the University of Florida.

