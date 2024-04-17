Noah Eagle picked by NBC as play-by-play voice for basketball at the Paris Olympics
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Noah Eagle is broadcasting his second Olympics this summer. He’s going to his first. NBC Sports announced Wednesday that Eagle will be the play-by-play voice for USA Basketball’s men’s games, women’s games and the medal rounds at this summer’s Paris Olympics. The men’s roster was announced Wednesday; the women’s roster will be announced in the coming weeks. Eagle broadcast 3×3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago — but because of the pandemic, he did that from a studio in the U.S. This time, he’ll be courtside.