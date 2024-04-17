New Black congressional district in Louisiana bows to politics, not race, backers say
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is awaiting a decision from three federal judges that could affect the balance of power in Congress — and the fortunes of two prominent state politicians. At issue is a congressional map that was approved this year with the backing of the state’s new Republican governor, Jeff Landry, though some Republicans aren’t happy about it. The map creates a new mostly Black congressional district in Louisiana, at the expense of a white Republican incumbent, Rep. Garret Graves. Graves backed a Landry opponent last fall. Opponents of the new map say it constitutes racial gerrymandering. The map’s defenders say it protects most incumbents and complies with the federal Voting Rights Act.