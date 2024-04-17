NCAA allows transfers to be immediately eligible, no matter how many times they’ve switched schools

NCAA athletes will be immediately eligible to play no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements. The NCAA Division I Council’s move fast tracks legislation to fall in line with a recent court order. The council’s decision still needs approval from the D-I Board, which meets next week. The new rules would go into effect immediately, though in reality they have already been enacted through a lawsuit filed late last year by a coalition of states. A judge in West Virginia granted a temporary injunction that lifted restrictions on multiple-time transfers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.