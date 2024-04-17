Nathan MacKinnon races to career season, looks to power Colorado Avalanche on another title run
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is among the favorites to take home the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP along with Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid. The 28-year-old MacKinnon has a career-high 138 points this season, including 51 goals. The team follows his lead-by-example approach as the Avalanche pursue a second Stanley Cup championship in three seasons. Colorado closes the regular season against Edmonton on Thursday before opening the first round of the playoffs in Winnipeg.