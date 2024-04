By Ricardo Tovar

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Saul Edgardo Cerna, was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the rape of a child over 14 years old.

