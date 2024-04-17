Man walking across America for mental health passes through Central Coast

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

MOSS LANDING, California (KSBW) — A man walking across America to raise awareness for mental health trekked through Monterey County on Monday.

Kyndal Edwards is walking to all four corners of the continental United States on his journey. Edwards says he is a recovering addict and hopes his journey can inspire others.

“As someone who just hit five years drug-free and I’ve done more in the last five years than most have done in their lifetime,” said Edwards. “I’m a firm believer, and I want to encourage others to just get out there and live their best lives.”

Edwards says he hasn’t had too many physical issues, but on Monday, he realized he has shin splints. He will take a few days off before continuing on his journey.

Edwards says he’s walked from Florida to Washington and is walking down to San Diego before walking back to Florida. He previously walked from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.