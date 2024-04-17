Lawmakers vote down bill that would allow some Alabama death row inmates to be resentenced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a bill that would provide new sentences for about 30 inmates who were given the death penalty despite a jury’s recommendation of life imprisonment. The House Judiciary Committee voted 9-4 against the bill that would give life without parole sentences to the death row inmates who were placed there under a now-abolished system of judicial override. Alabama in 2017 became the last state to abandon the practice of allowing judges to override a jury’s sentence recommendation, but the change was not retroactive. There are about 33 people on Alabama’s death row who were sentenced under the old system

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.