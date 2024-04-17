Early Voting Kicks Off in Harris County: Cast Your Vote for the Future of Houston’s Leadership

By Burt Levine

Click here for updates on this story

April 17, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine proudly presents a comprehensive guide to the Early Voting period commencing Monday, April 22, 2024, for a pivotal Special Election in Harris County. This election will notably determine who will complete the term for the State Senator District 15 seat, following John Whitmire’s resignation to assume the mayoralty of Houston. As Houstonians gear up for the electoral season, it’s crucial to stay informed about the candidates and the impact of their potential leadership.

Leading the Democratic Primary with 36.13% of the votes, State Rep. Jarvis Johnson (D-139) stands poised for the May 29 showdown against Molly Cook, who secured 20.65% of the vote. Johnson, whose political experience spans from the Houston City Council to the Texas House of Representatives, seeks to further his legacy of public service. His notable track record includes a tenure as a Houston ISD School Board member in the 1990s and an election to succeed Sylvester Turner in the State House in 2016. With community backing and endorsements from esteemed Senators Boris Miles and Royce West, Johnson eyes the senatorial seat with confidence.

Molly Cook, a committed Emergency Room Nurse, presents a formidable challenge, having previously garnered 41.6% of the vote in a bid against then-incumbent Senator Whitmire. Her persistence and dedication to public service speak volumes about her qualifications for the position.

Texas Senate District 15, with a diverse population of over 911,767 residents, is a microcosm of Texas’s rich cultural tapestry. The district’s composition—44.8% Hispanic, 25.5% Caucasian, 24.2% African American, and 5.8% Asian—reflects the state’s vibrant diversity.

The Harris County Central Appraisal District Board also stands at a historical juncture with its first-ever election. Candidates for HCAD Director include esteemed community leaders and public servants like Kathy Bluford-Daniels, Bill Fraser, Janice Hines, Melissa Noriega, Kyle Scott, and others, all vying for positions that will shape the county’s fiscal landscape.

With 24 polling locations across Harris County, and additional sites in Fort Bend, Galveston, and Brazoria County, early voting offers a convenient opportunity for voters to make their voices heard in local elections. These include city positions in Sugar Land, Galveston, and Pearland, among others.

Houston Style Magazine readers that are Houstonians, your vote is your voice. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 30. It’s not just about selecting leaders; it’s about shaping the future of our community. Stay engaged, stay informed, and cast your vote for the change you want to see.

For more info, visit harrisvotes.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.