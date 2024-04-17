Despite security risks, plans to open Paris Olympics on River Seine remain unchanged and on track

PARIS (AP) — The question of holding the Paris Games opening ceremony on the Seine River loomed large as countdown clock to the Olympics passed the 100-day mark. Organizers, French government officials and French athletes have assured visitors and fans that they will be safe in Paris during the Olympics and Paralympics this summer. They say preparations to open the Games with ceremony involving 10,500 athletes on boats on the Seine are in full swing and should go ahead as planned. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the exceptional open-air event in central Paris could be shifted to a more conventional opening ceremony at the Stade de France if the security threat is deemed too high.

