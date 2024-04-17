Copenhagen fights the last pockets of a fire that destroyed a 400-year-old landmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish firefighters were still at work extinguishing the last pockets of a fire that destroyed a 400-year-old Copenhagen landmark a day after the blaze began. Some locals called for the city to reconstruct the building, which would cost millions, if not billions of dollars. The head of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Brian Mikkelsen, told Danish media that passers-by, Chamber of Commerce staff, police officers and members of an army unit that had been sent to help raced inside the building to save priceless paintings and other artifacts. Police said the cause of the fire is still unknown. Ministries near the ruined building remained closed due to smoke damage.

