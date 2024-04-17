Biden announces help for federal employees who are military spouses and want to telework from abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new steps to improve a program that lets federal employees who also are military spouses telework from overseas. The steps are part of Jill Biden’s work to support military and veteran families. The first lady on Wednesday is hosting a White House ceremony at which top Defense and State department officials will sign a memorandum of agreement. The agreement calls on the departments to ease approvals of remote work arrangements under a federal teleworking program. Such an agreement was among steps to help military and veteran spouses that were outlined in an executive order the Democratic president signed last June.

