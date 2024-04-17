Belarus’ parliament votes to leave Europe’s conventional forces treaty already abandoned by Russia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Belarusian parliament has voted to suspend the country’s participation in the Conventional Forces in Europe treaty that once was a key security doctrine for the continent. The treaty was already abandoned last year by Russia. Wednesday’s move could pave the way for Belarus — Russia’s ally in the war in Ukraine — to expand its military. The treaty, which was signed in 1990, placed limits on tanks, combat vehicles, warplanes and heavy artillery that can be deployed in Europe. Its aim was to keep a military balance between the West and the countries that were part of the Cold War-era Warsaw Pact. NATO countries that were part of the treaty have also suspended their participation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.