Visa fees for international artists to tour in the US shot up 250% in April. It could be devastating

NEW YORK (AP) — Performing in the U.S. for international musicians just got a lot more complicated. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has instituted a 250% visa fee increase. For those musicians who filed visa paperwork before April 1, the cost per application was $460. After that date? $1,615. Artists and advocacy groups are concerned the increase could have a devastating impact on musicians globally and on local economies in the U.S. Attorney Gabriel Castro, The Artists Rights Alliance’s Jen Jacobsen and Gareth Paisey of Welsh band Los Campesinos! worry about the effects it will have on emerging talent and a diverse music culture.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.