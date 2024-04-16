Trump goes from court to campaign at a bodega in his heavily Democratic hometown

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump plans to visit New York’s Harlem neighborhood after spending his second day in a lower Manhattan courtroom as a criminal defendant. Trump is expected to stop by Sanaa Convenient Store on Tuesday afternoon. Trump aides say the former president and current Republican nominee chose the tiny bodega because it has been the site of a violent attack on an employee. He also intends to highlight inflation under President Joe Biden. The visit will be Trump’s first campaign appearance since his criminal hush money trial began. Trump plans to make the best of his limited campaign time while being a defendant. He also insists he can win New York in November despite the state’s heavy Democratic lean.

