Travis Kelce named host of ‘Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?’ for Prime Video

Travis Kelce is bulking up his resume off the football field. The Kansas City Chief tight-end has been named the host of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” for Prime Video, the streaming service confirmed Tuesday. It’s a twist on “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” Filming on the 20-episode season is already completed. On Kelce’s show, an adult contestant will be given 11 5th grade-level questions to answer — and they can get assistance from a classroom of celebrities. The final question from a 6th grade-curriculum is worth $100,000. In a statement, Kelce said he is excited about the opportunity.

