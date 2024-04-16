Skip to Content
Teen with autism was beaten at school in Clayton County, parents say

Published 9:13 AM

By Adam Murphy

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Corey and Marqelle Swindle told Atlanta News First their son with autism was brutally beaten and called names by other students while at school last Thursday. The Swindle’s shared a video of the fight which reportedly took place at Riverdale High School.

“He was attacked walking down the hallway. He was called slow and retarded,” Corey Swindle said.

According to the Swindles, their 18-year-old son Marquise Baccus did not receive medical attention. The school has not yet confirmed the incident.

“His head was stomped, punched in the face, slammed up against lockers. There were no schoolteachers, no principals,” Swindle said. “He wasn’t offered to see the school nurse.”

A year and a half ago, Clayton County School Police arrested Baccus and charged him with simple battery after his parents said he was bullied on a school bus and got into a fight.

“That’s not right, you need to have something done. Marquise bothers nobody. He has a speech delay, so he barely speaks,” Marqelle Swindle said.

Atlanta News First contacted Clayton County schools and they told us they were looking into this latest incident but have not yet provided any information.

“This is ridiculous. It has to stop! I’m calling for changes to be made,” Corey Swindle said.

