Supreme Court gives some military veterans more generous educational benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with a decorated veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in a protracted fight with the government over 12 months of G.I. Bill educational benefits. The court ruled Tuesday the Department of Veterans Affairs improperly calculated the educational benefits for James Rudisill, a retired Army captain from Virginia. Rudisill is in a category of veterans who earned credit under two versions of the G.I. Bill, before and after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. Each program gives veterans 36 months of benefits, with a 48-month cap. Rudisill thought he had 10 months of benefits remaining under the old program, plus another year in the new system. The VA denied the additional year.

