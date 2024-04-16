Pakistan’s premier calls for closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia to enhance investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s prime minister has called for closer cooperation between Saudi Arabia and his cash-strapped Islamic nation to enhance Saudi investment in his country. Shehbaz Sharif made his remarks Tuesday during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who arrived Monday in the capital, Islamabad. Among the meeting’s aim was figuring out how to help Pakistan overcome one of its worst economic crises. During the previous week, Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, one of Pakistan’s closest allies and a leading supplier of oil to Islamabad. Prince Mohammed last week had assured Pakistan that Saudi Arabia would invest $5 billion in Pakistan.

