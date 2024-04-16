Nissan says it will make next-generation EV batteries by 2028

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Nissan says it expects to mass produce electric vehicles powered by advanced next-generation batteries by early 2029. Japan’s legacy automakers have fallen behind newer rivals like America’s Tesla and China’s BYD in the emerging all-electric auto sector, but Nissan, sees a chance to catch up and perhaps leap ahead with a new kind of battery that promises to be more powerful, cheaper, safer and faster to charge than the lithium-ion batteries in use today. Solid-state batteries are widely seen as the next step for EVs, and leading automakers are racing to develop versions that can be mass produced.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.