Millennial Money: How couples can share the mental load of money management

NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to the mental load of managing financial tasks, couples can fall into unproductive patterns that can lead to conflict, resentment and even willful ignorance. But by balancing these tasks with other household responsibilities, partners can each take ownership of occasional tasks such as doing taxes or adjusting investments, and day-to-day decisions such as budgeting and spending. They can check in periodically to see if they want to switch responsibilities, too. This way, both people are pulling their weight, and no one is left unaware of the family’s financial situation.

