Man gets 37-year sentence for kidnapping FBI employee in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of three people convicted of carjacking and kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota has been sentenced to 37 years in prison. The Rapid City Journal reports that Juan Alvarez-Sorto was sentenced Friday in federal court. Alvarez-Sorto and Deyvin Morales were found guilty in January. Alvarez-Sorto also was convicted of unlawfully entering the U.S. after being deported to his home country, El Salvador. The third suspect, Karla Lopez-Gutierrez, pleaded guilty in August. Morales and Lopez-Gutierrez are awaiting sentencing. The crime happened in 2022. The victim was able to escape during a stop at a gas station. A lawyer for Alvarez-Sorto says he is remorseful for the crime.

