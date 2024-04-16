Indiana sheriff’s deputy dies after coming into contact with power lines at car crash scene

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Police say a suburban Indianapolis sheriff’s deputy died after he came into contact with downed power lines at the scene of a car crash. Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler says Deputy Fred Fislar came into contact late Monday with power lines knocked down by the crash after he arrived at the scene just north of Plainfield. He was taken in critical condition to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday despite life-saving measures. Police say Fislar had been with the department for two and a half years. He was married with two young children. Sheriff Sadler says “Our heart is broken” for Fislar’s family.

