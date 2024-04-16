Honoring Legacy Amid Transition: Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes Resigns from Rainbow/PUSH Coalition Presidency

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) —

In a momentous turn of events, the esteemed Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, successor to the revered Rev. Jesse Jackson as leader of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, announced his resignation from the presidency, citing a challenging financial landscape. The news, though unexpected, underscores the profound commitment to social justice that has defined the organization’s ethos for decades.

Dr. Haynes, in his poignant resignation statement released on April 16, expressed his unwavering dedication to the cause of social justice while honoring the illustrious legacy of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. He affirmed, “I remain committed to honoring the rich history of RPC and the legacy of its esteemed leader, the incomparable Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., and, most significantly, to the calling and pursuit of social justice.”

Sources close to RPC revealed that financial woes had plagued the organization, contributing to Dr. Haynes’ difficult decision. While neither Dr. Haynes nor Rev. Jackson could be reached for comment, their silence speaks volumes about the gravity of the situation.

Despite stepping down from his role at RPC, Dr. Haynes continues to serve as the Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, embodying his unwavering commitment to uplifting communities and advocating for change.

Founded in 1971, RPC has been a stalwart champion of civil rights, endeavoring to level the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice worldwide. The organization traces its roots back to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s Operation Breadbasket, a movement spearheaded by the iconic Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and led by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.

Dr. Haynes’ installation event earlier this year was a testament to the widespread support and admiration he garnered within the community. Revered figures such as Roland Martin, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Vice President Kamala Harris lauded his leadership and dedication to the cause of justice.

Rev. Sharpton, delivering a powerful keynote address at the event, underscored the urgency of the moment, calling for renewed commitment to the fight for justice. Vice President Harris, echoing similar sentiments, expressed confidence in Dr. Haynes’ ability to navigate the challenges of the present moment and uphold the values of the organization.

As the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition navigates this period of transition, the spirit of resilience and determination that has defined its legacy remains steadfast. Dr. Haynes’ departure marks a new chapter in the organization’s storied history, yet the unwavering commitment to justice and equality endures, serving as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

